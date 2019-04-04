Josh Sitton: Retiring from NFL
Sitton announced Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Sitton was a symbol of durability and toughness during his eight-year stint with the Packers in which the three-time All-Pro completed a 16-game season six times. After finishing his career with two years in Chicago and one in Miami, Sittin will retire having started in 142 of the 148 games he appeared in with a Super Bowl XLV ring in hand.
