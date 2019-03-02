Dolphins' Josh Sitton: Could be cut
Sitton (shoulder) is among a host of Dolphins who could be cut during the offseason, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
A turbulent offseason is expected in Miami, with a host of new front office changes prompting a roster overhaul for a team that finished the 2018 with a 7-9 record. Sitton, who landed on injured reserve in September thanks to a shoulder injury, is scheduled to count $7 million against the salary cap and has started just 26 of the possible 48 games in the past three seasons.
