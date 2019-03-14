Sitton (shoulder) was released by the Dolphins on Thursday with a failed physical designation, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Sitton played only one game in 2018 before landing on injured reserve due to a torn rotator cuff, and has started only 26 of a possible 48 games over the last three seasons. The Dolphins will save a reported $5 million in cap space, and Sitton is likely to land with the Jets following his release per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

