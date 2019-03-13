Sitton (shoulder) was released by the Dolphins on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Sitton played only one game in 2018 before landing on injured reserve due to a torn rotator cuff, and has started only 26 of a possible 48 games over the last three seasons. The Dolphins elect to release the 32-year-old right tackle rather than pay him a $7 million salary for 2019.

