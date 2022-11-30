Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields (shoulder) will practice in a limited capacity, and added that the quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Packers remains unclear, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Eberflus called Fields day-to-day, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Though Fields is dealing with a sprain of his non-throwing shoulder, the Bears likely want to ensure the dual-threat signal-caller isn't hindered by the injury as both a runner and passer before clearing him to play. Meanwhile, backup Trevor Siemian (oblique) -- who started for Chicago in the Week 12 loss to the Jets -- isn't practicing Wednesday, perhaps prompting the Bears' signing of Tim Boyle from the Lions' practice squad to provide extra depth to the position group.