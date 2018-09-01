Bears' Khalil Mack: Trade to Chicago official
The Raiders dealt Mack, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick to the Bears for a 2019 first-rounder, 2020 first-round selection, 2020 third-round pick and 2019 sixth-rounder, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In the move from Oakland to Chicago, Mack will transition to a 3-4 defense in which he should slot in at left outside linebacker. With 36.5 sacks over the last three seasons and no games missed in his four-year career, he's a major upgrade to a unit that has struggled in both departments in recent campaigns.
