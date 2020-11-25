Trubisky (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Trubisky handled all the first-team quarterback reps at practice, while Nick Foles (hip) was sidelined for the team's first session coming off a Week 11 bye. Coach Matt Nagy hasn't yet named a starting quarterback for Week 12, but if only one of those options is fully healthy, that decision could make itself. At this time, the Bears are still viewing Foles as day-to-day, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, so Trubisky can't yet be considered a lock to start Sunday in Green Bay.
