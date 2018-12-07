Trubisky (shoulder) practiced in full capacity Friday for the third straight day and will reclaim his starting role Sunday against the Rams, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Coming off a two-game absence due to the sprained throwing shoulder, Trubisky's ability to take every rep in practice this week erased any concern about his availability for a matchup with two of the NFC's top squads. Chase Daniel, who led the Bears to a 1-1 record while Trubisky was sidelined, will settle back into the No. 2 role, while the third quarterback on the depth chart, Tyler Bray, could soon be a roster casualty. Prior to getting hurt, Trubisky had made major strides in his second season with a 65.4 percent completion rate, 7.7 yards per attempt and a 20:9 TD:INT while also offering value on the ground (363 rushing yards and three touchdowns). It's possible the Bears will encourage Trubisky to limit his scrambling and exposure to contact down the stretch to keep his throwing arm in optimal condition.