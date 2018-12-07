Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Slated to start Sunday
Trubisky (shoulder) practiced in full capacity Friday for the third straight day and will reclaim his starting role Sunday against the Rams, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Coming off a two-game absence due to the sprained throwing shoulder, Trubisky's ability to take every rep in practice this week erased any concern about his availability for a matchup with two of the NFC's top squads. Chase Daniel, who led the Bears to a 1-1 record while Trubisky was sidelined, will settle back into the No. 2 role, while the third quarterback on the depth chart, Tyler Bray, could soon be a roster casualty. Prior to getting hurt, Trubisky had made major strides in his second season with a 65.4 percent completion rate, 7.7 yards per attempt and a 20:9 TD:INT while also offering value on the ground (363 rushing yards and three touchdowns). It's possible the Bears will encourage Trubisky to limit his scrambling and exposure to contact down the stretch to keep his throwing arm in optimal condition.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Practices without limitation•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Calls himself 'ahead of schedule'•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Trending toward return•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Improving, still day-to-day•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Not dressing for Week 13•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Still doubtful after throwing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...