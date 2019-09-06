Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Underwhelms in season-opening loss
Trubisky completed 26 of 45 passes for 228 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also rushed three times for 11 yards.
The final line comes off as somewhat serviceable, but it belies the disjointed nature of Trubisky's performance for the majority of the contest. The early-game playcalling did the third-year signal caller no favors, either, with coach Matt Nagy dialing up multiple gadget plays that effectively prevented the passing game from getting into any sort of rhythm. However, there was plenty of blame to place squarely on Trubisky's shoulders, as he was frequently inaccurate and often hesitant in the pocket. The mobile 25-year-old failed to escape pressure on multiple occasions as well, as he was downed on five occasions overall. Trubisky ultimately capped off his disappointing night by throwing an end-zone interception to short-circuit a 13-play, 59-yard would-be game-tying drive and then taking a sack on 4th down at his own five-yard line with 1:02 remaining. A disaster of an opening performance now behind him, Trubisky will look to dust himself off and bounce back in a tough road assignment versus the Broncos a week from Sunday.
