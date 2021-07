Entering camp as the No. 3 quarterback, Foles would be logical trade bait if another team suffers an injury during training camp, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN reports.

After throwing 10 touchdown passes in nine games last year and throwing 35 touchdowns over 39 starts since 2015, Foles would likely be a veteran backup if dealt, and if he was able to move back into a starting role, his value would primarily be in leagues that start two quarterbacks.