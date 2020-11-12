Gipson (foot) was limited during the Bears' practice session Thursday.
The one-time Pro Bowl safety confronted a foot issue heading into last Sunday's matchup against the Titans, but he ultimately was able to take the field after logging a limited week of practice participation. Gipson garnered 100 percent of the defensive snaps against Tennessee -- as he has in eight of nine appearances this season -- but the injury has not subsided since initially being reported Nov. 4. If Gipson weren't able to play Week 11 against Minnesota on Monday Night Football, Deandre Houston-Carson would step into the spotlight at strong safety. So far, however, Gipson is on the same trajectory towards playing as he was this time last week.