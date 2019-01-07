Bears' Zach Miller: Resumes jogging
Miller (knee) was seen jogging in a recent feature on FOX Sports.
Miller still has many steps to go in his path to recovery, but the tight end seems committed to making a return to the field. His progress to date is remarkable in itself, considering Miller wasn't guaranteed to walk again after severely dislocating his left knee in October of 2017.
