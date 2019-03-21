Bears' Zach Miller: Remains under Chicago control

Miller is under contract with the Bears on a one-year, $645,000 contract in 2019, Aaron Leming of 247Sports reports.

There hasn't been news of Miller re-upping with Chicago, but it's possible a clause in the one-year contract the tight end signed last offseason may have kept him under Bears control for another year Recovering from an extremely severe knee injury, Miller still has a long way to go before returning to the football but will seemingly be able to work out at the Bears' facility in the meantime.