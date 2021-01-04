Green recorded no catches on six targets in the team's Week 17 loss to the Ravens.

Green struggled along with the rest of the Bengals' offense, as the team only managed to complete six passes across the entire game. Despite playing in all 16 contests, Green posted by far the worst campaign of his career by finishing with only 523 yards and two touchdowns. While some of his struggles in 2020 can be attributed to poor quarterback play in the second half of the season, it's difficult to project Green to return to his top form as he will be 33 when the 2021 season begins. Entering the offseason as a free agent, it's very likely that Green has played his last snap in Cincinnati.