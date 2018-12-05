Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially moves to IR

The Bengals placed Green (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday, officially ending his season.

The transaction was merely a formality after it was revealed Monday that Green would require surgery for his nagging right foot, which will sideline him for an estimated 3-to-4 months. The Bengals activated cornerback Davontae Harris (knee) from injured reserve to take Green's spot on the 53-man wideout. With their top wideout now unavailable for the final four games of the regular season and a potential postseason run, Tyler Boyd and John Ross will serve as the clear top two options at receiver.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...