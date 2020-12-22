Green brought in two of three targets for 40 yards in the Bengals' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Monday night.

Green provided the highlight of the night for the air attack with a 30-yard reception, which also helped propel him to the team lead in receiving yardage for the contest. The multi-time Pro Bowler was coming off his best game since late October in the form of a 6-62-1 effort against the Cowboys in Week 14, so Monday night's numbers represented a modest downturn. Green will look to boost his overall production at the expense of a sub-par Texans secondary in a Week 16 matchup.