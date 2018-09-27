Bengals' A.J. Green: Upgrades to full practice
Green (pelvis) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Green missed the entire second half of Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Panthers with a combination of hip and groin issues the Bengals later classified as a pelvis injury. Though his reps were limited Wednesday, Green said he was able to go through every drill Thursday, which seemingly clears up any concern about his status for the Week 4 matchup with the Falcons. Tyler Boyd, who hauled in six receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 -- most of which came while Green was sidelined -- will see his fantasy outlook take a hit with the Bengals' No. 1 wideout expected to be available this weekend.
