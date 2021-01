Erickson had one catch on three targets in the Bengals' season-ending loss to the Ravens, closing out the season with only 12 catches for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

It's a fitting close for Erickson, who was unable to break through with many big plays and in fact committed a couple of costly fumbles on the season. He'll be a free agent this offseason, and there's no guarantee that he'll return.