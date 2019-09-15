Bengals' Andy Dalton: Goes for 311 yards in loss
Dalton completed 26 of 42 passes for 311 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the 49ers.
Even with A.J. Green (ankle) out of commission, Dalton has managed an impressive 729 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks in head coach Zac Taylor's scheme. Dalton should keep tossing it for a struggling Bengals team, but it's fair to wonder how much longer Dalton can handle the beating he's been getting. He has nine sacks through two games and got slammed a few times against the 49ers. Next up is a stingy Buffalo defense.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Sets new career high in passing•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Better in third tuneup game•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: First team struggles Thursday•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Efficient in preseason debut•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Practices throughout OTAs•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Should be fine for practices•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...