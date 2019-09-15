Bengals' Andy Dalton: Goes for 311 yards in loss

Dalton completed 26 of 42 passes for 311 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the 49ers.

Even with A.J. Green (ankle) out of commission, Dalton has managed an impressive 729 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks in head coach Zac Taylor's scheme. Dalton should keep tossing it for a struggling Bengals team, but it's fair to wonder how much longer Dalton can handle the beating he's been getting. He has nine sacks through two games and got slammed a few times against the 49ers. Next up is a stingy Buffalo defense.