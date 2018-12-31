Uzomah was held to one catch for six yards on his only target in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Uzomah ends the season with 44 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns. He took over when Tyler Eifert and then Tyler Kroft got hurt, but then his potential to produce more got crushed after Andy Dalton got hurt. It's uncertain what the Bengals plan to do with Eifert this offseason, which obviously impacts Uzomah.