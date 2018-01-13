Bengals' Carl Lawson: Solid rookie season
Lawson finished his rookie season with 8.5 sacks, but only 16 tackles.
Lawson was used almost exclusively as an outside rusher, and did it from a linebacker slot because the Bengals used a 3-4 formation. In most of your IDP leagues, you need a baseline of tackles from your linebackers to have a weekly floor. The exception would be in leagues where you use multiple players at each defensive position.
