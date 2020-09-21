With C.J. Uzomah out for the season, Sample is in line for a permanent role at tight end with the Bengals, sharing the snaps with Cethan Carter and Mason Schreck.

It was a bit of a surprise that the Bengals took Sample in the second round last season, especially as he had little in the way of receiving history at the University of Washington. Now with Uzomah out he's been thrust into a prominent role as a check down option for Joe Burrow, beginning with a matchup against the Eagles, who just gave up three touchdowns to Tyler Higbee last week.