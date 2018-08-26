Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Backup job battle
Driskel is in a legit job battle with Matt Barkley to be Andy Dalton's backup, Michael LaPlaca of Bengals.com reports.
Driskel has some semblance of upside, having never thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game, whereas Barkley is more of a known commodity. Both have had game-winning touchdowns this preseason, to the extent that matters. Driskel is 20 of 31 for 258 yards and a touchdown, whereas Barkley is 8 of 17 for 118 yards and a touchdown. Playing time for both on Sunday against Buffalo might be sparse, but they could get extensive work in next week's preseason finale.
