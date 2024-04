The Commanders have signed Driskel.

Driskel, who has appeared in 24 regular-season contests (including 12 starts) during his NFL career, last saw game action in Week 18 with the Browns when he drew a spot start in place of Joe Flacco, who the team elected to rest ahead of the 2023 postseason. With the Commanders, Driskel adds depth to a QB corps that also includes Marcus Mariota along with Jake Fromm, and will quite likely be rounded out by a first-round rookie later this month.