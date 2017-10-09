Ross (knee) "needs a lot of time" and practice before he'll be ready to return, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told the Dayton Daily News.

Ross is doing work on the side, but judging from Lewis's comments, it's not just about getting healthy, but also getting up to NFL standards in Lewis's discerning eye before he'll play again. The Bengals are on bye in Week 6, giving him some extra time to attain that status.