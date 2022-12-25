Wilcox had six catches for 35 yards in the Bengals' win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Wilcox entered Sunday's game with only 11 catches on the season, but he was active early in place of Hayden Hurst this week, as the Bengals connected on a number of early short passes. Hurst was making progress in practice this week before missing a third consecutive game - we'll see if he's available next Monday against Buffalo, or whether Wilcox will get a fourth start at tight end.