Wilcox (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Wilcox popped up on Cincinnati's injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, but after a full workload Friday, it seems as if the 27-year-old has already moved past the issue. Expect Wilcox to serve as the Bengals' No. 3 tight end behind Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample in Week 17.