Wilcox went without a target across two snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Ravens.

Wilcox has been active for both of the Bengals' first two games, but he's been seeing most of his work on special teams rather than at tight end. He's logged just nine snaps on offense compared to 35 on special teams and will continue to operate as Cincinnati's clear No. 3 tight end while both Irv Smith and Drew Sample are available.