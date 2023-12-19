Wilcox had two catches for 20 yards against the Vikings on Saturday.
Four different Bengals tight ends received double-digit snaps against the Vikings, making it difficult to rely upon any single option at the position. Wilcox is the least likely of the four to have a productive fantasy game in any given week.
More News
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Records reception in win•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Fails to haul in lone target•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Handling special-teams role•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Activated from PUP list•
-
Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Returns to Cincinnati•
-
Mitchell Wilcox: Won't be tendered•