Wilcox signed a contract with the Patriots on Monday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Wilcox will now call New England home after spending the first three seasons of his career In Cincinnati. The 27-year-old appeared in all 17 games last season, mostly operating as the Bengals No. 3 option at tight end, recording nine catches on 12 targets for 56 yards. If he can make the Patriots roster in 2024, he'll likely be a depth option for them, too.
