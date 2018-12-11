Bengals' Randy Bullock: Perfect Sunday
Bullock made all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Bullock came through with one of his best performances of the season Sunday, connecting on attempts from 23, 46 and 47 yards out. He has now converted 13-of-17 field-goal attempts on the season -- which is on pace for his worst season average since 2013.
