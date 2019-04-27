Bengals' Ryan Finley: Heads to Cincinnati
The Bengals selected Finley in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 104th overall.
The North Carolina State product is at an advanced age for a rookie after spending six years in college. Finley has an NFL level frame at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds but the arm strength is middling at best. His calling card is his accuracy and feel for the game; Finley completed over 65 percent of his passes in each of his last two seasons in college. He'll be Andy Dalton's backup but any assumption that he's the heir apparent in Cincinnati is likely too optimistic. Finley profiles as a game-managing backup.
