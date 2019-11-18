Bengals' Ryan Finley: Struggles in loss to Raiders
Finley completed 13 of 31 pass attempts for 115 yards and an interception Sunday against the Raiders. He also carried three times for 47 yards in the 17-10 loss.
Finley struggled mightily against a beatable Raiders pass defense, completing just 42 percent of his passes while averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt. He did manage to make an impact as a runner, averaging an impressive 15.7 yards per carry, but it wasn't quite enough to make up for his ineptitude as a passer. Finley fared better last week against the Ravens, but next Sunday's matchup with the Steelers could present plenty of challenges as he tries to bounce back.
