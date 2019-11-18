Finley completed 13 of 31 pass attempts for 115 yards and an interception Sunday against the Raiders. He also carried three times for 47 yards in the 17-10 loss.

Finley struggled mightily against a beatable Raiders pass defense, completing just 42 percent of his passes while averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt. He did manage to make an impact as a runner, averaging an impressive 15.7 yards per carry, but it wasn't quite enough to make up for his ineptitude as a passer. Finley fared better last week against the Ravens, but next Sunday's matchup with the Steelers could present plenty of challenges as he tries to bounce back.