Bengals' Ryan Finley: Works with second team
Finley saw his first extended action with the Bengals' second-team offense in Monday's practice, frequently scrimmaging against the first-team defense, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Finley has been behind last season's backup Jeff Driskel for the first part of training camp, but he had a good day Monday. Still, the fourth-round pick is likely to begin the season third on the depth chart.
