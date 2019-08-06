Finley saw his first extended action with the Bengals' second-team offense in Monday's practice, frequently scrimmaging against the first-team defense, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Finley has been behind last season's backup Jeff Driskel for the first part of training camp, but he had a good day Monday. Still, the fourth-round pick is likely to begin the season third on the depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories