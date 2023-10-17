Hubbard recorded seven tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 17-13 victory over Seattle.
Hubbard was very active in Week 6, reaching at least seven tackles for the first time since Week 1 versus Cleveland while he was also able to bring Geno Smith down for his third sack of the 2023 campaign. The defensive end also played a season-high 62 snaps in the win and he continues to be a very productive option for Cincinnati off the edge.
