Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Third-string back
Williams has been the Bengals' No. 3 running back in training camp and so far has looked pretty good, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Meanwhile Rodney Anderson, who the Bengals also drafted this year, hasn't yet practiced as he's recovering from a torn ACL. The current speculation is that Anderson will likely begin the year on the PUP list, allowing the Bengals a way to keep both Williams and Anderson without using up an extra roster slot on a fourth running back.
