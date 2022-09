Bell posted seven tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Bell paced Cincinnati with seven tackles, including one for loss, and caused a turnover by stripping Dalton Schultz at the end of the third quarter. After a disappointing two-tackle performance in the season opener, Bell regained his usual disruptive form in Week 2 and figures to be a key piece of the Bengals defense moving forward.