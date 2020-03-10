Logan was hired by the LSU football program Tuesday as a defensive line analyst for the 2020 season, Brooks Kubena of The Advocate reports.

Logan last suited up in NFL action for the Titans in 2018, producing just 14 tackles (five solo) across 15 games. His move to coaching likely spells the end of his playing career, as he racked up 230 tackles (161 solo) and seven sacks across six seasons in the NFL.