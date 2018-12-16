Ivory (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against Detroit.

Ivory was an early exit Week 14 due to the shoulder injury, and even though he practiced all week long, reports leading up to kickoff had indicated that he would be unavailable. Those reports were confirmed when the inactive list was released, leaving the Buffalo backfield in pretty rough shape for their matchup with Detroit. Marcus Murphy and Keith Ford are the only healthy true running backs on the active roster, though Isaiah McKenzie may be an option for carries as well.

