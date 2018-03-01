Bills' Cordy Glenn: Expected back for OTAs
Head coach Sean McDermott said he expects Glenn (foot) to be ready for the Bills' offseason conditioning program in April, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Glenn underwent January surgery to repair injuries to his foot and ankle. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like it'll cost him any portion of the Bills' preparations for the 2018 season.
