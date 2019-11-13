Play

Glenn (concussion) took scout-team reps during Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Since he's taking contact, it looks like Glenn has cleared the league's concussion protocol after missing this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He has been suspended and been a healthy scratch this year, and participating on scout team means he may not start Week 11 against the Raiders. Either Andre Smith or Fred Anderson is likely to fill the void.

