Play

The Bengals released Glenn on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cincinnati attempted to drum up trade interest for Glenn earlier this month, but the team has now opted to release him in order to save $9.5 million against the salary cap. After missing the first 11 games of the 2019 campaign due to a concussion, Glenn is now back to full health and will test his market as a free agent.

More News
Our Latest Stories