Knox (lower leg) participated in Wednesday's training camp practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Knox dealt with a leg issue during last month's minicamp, but is evidently good to go for training camp. The 26-year-old approaches the coming season as the Bills' presumed top tight end, but the addition of rookie first-rounder Dalton Kincaid means that Knox now has some legitimate competition for snaps/targets in the team's passing offense. In that context, the looming potential for a TE time-share in Buffalo represents a hit to Knox's fantasy ceiling in 2023.