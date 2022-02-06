Knox finished his third NFL season with 49 catches on 71 targets for 587 yards and nine TD catches over 15 games.

Knox also found the end zone twice in the playoffs. His nine TD catches in the regular season tied for the league lead among tight ends and were the most for any TE in Bills franchise history. While the targets and yardage still fall short of the league's elite at the position, Knox may have outperformed every other TE in terms of outproducing his draft day value, which was pretty close to zero as an undrafted player in a number of leagues. As a 26-year-old with an elite quarterback locked into the system, Knox will probably be picked among the the top eight tight ends in almost every format next season.