Knox caught two balls on five targets for 22 yards during Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Even with starter Tyler Kroft back from an ankle injury, Knox still saw a season-high five targets, though his final output was lacking. The rookie played a modest 52 percent of the offensive snaps, however, which was a season low, while Kroft saw 45 percent and blocker Lee Smith saw 41 percent. While Knox has long-term upside, his 2019 outlook remains muted if he has to share time in an offense that leans toward the run (10th in run percentage this season and fifth in 2018).