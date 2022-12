Knox failed to haul in his only target during Thursday's win over the Patriots.

Knox has had a disappointing season, but this was the first time he's been shut out completely, and the single target also represents a season low. Knox hasn't seen the end zone since Week 8, as the potent offense continues to focus around other players. Knox is too good of a player to not have his moments before the season closes, but he's also becoming tough to rely upon, as the last two weeks have shown.