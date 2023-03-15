Harty (foot) and the Bills reached an agreement on a two-year deal Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harty will head to Buffalo after he spent the first four years of his career with the Saints. The wide receiver and return specialist appeared in four games last season before being placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the year with a foot injury. In the four contests he did appear in, Harty recorded two catches for 13 yards while compiling 137 kick-return yards. The 5-foot-6 athlete is unlikely to have much of an offensive impact with the Bills, but he could certainly carve out a significant role on special teams in 2023.