Singletary rushed 21 times for 87 yards and caught both of his targets for two yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Singletary led the Bills' backfield in carries by a decent margin for consecutive weeks, firmly cementing his starting role after playing under the shadow of veteran Frank Gore for the first half of the season. The rookie has displayed big-play ability all year, falling below a 4.0 yards per carry mark just once (Week 7 against Miami). Singletary will face a tough matchup against the Patriots' stout run defense next week, so his ceiling may be a bit lower than in recent weeks.