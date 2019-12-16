Bills' Devin Singletary: Receives 21 carries
Singletary rushed 21 times for 87 yards and caught both of his targets for two yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over Pittsburgh.
Singletary led the Bills' backfield in carries by a decent margin for consecutive weeks, firmly cementing his starting role after playing under the shadow of veteran Frank Gore for the first half of the season. The rookie has displayed big-play ability all year, falling below a 4.0 yards per carry mark just once (Week 7 against Miami). Singletary will face a tough matchup against the Patriots' stout run defense next week, so his ceiling may be a bit lower than in recent weeks.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Piles up 118 scrimmage yards•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Tallies 114 yards in win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Picks up 79 yards in win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Produces with limited usage•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Stays hot in win over Washington•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...