Davis (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It was his first full practice since Week 1 and sets the stage for Davis to enter Sunday's game against the Steelers without an injury designation. He's averaging only 4.7 targets through three appearances, but there's rebound potential now that Davis is healthier and fellow Bills wide receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) are injured. The matchup also looks good, especially for a downfield-oriented receiver, as each of Pittsburgh's top five defensive backs is listed on the injury report this week. Cornerback Akhello Witherspoon (hamstring) and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) were absent from practice to start the week, while CBs Cameron Sutton (groin) and Levi Wallace (foot) were limited.