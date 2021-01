Davis (ankle) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Davis missed practice time this week before returning on a limited basis Friday, after which he was listed as questionable for the big contest. While he's probably not 100 percent, the rookie will be on the field for the biggest game of his football career, where he'll likely serve as the fourth receiving option behind Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley.